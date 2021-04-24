FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat ends; expect sunshine by this afternoon, highs in mid 80s

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 24 (Source: WAFB)
By Jared Silverman | April 24, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a rough night of weather across Louisiana as a dry line and low-pressure system moved through, producing strong thunderstorms, mainly after midnight.

There were a few tornado warnings before midnight in our area, however, no tornado touchdowns have been confirmed.

The rainfall totals estimated by the doppler radar were between one to two inches, with isolated heavier amounts.

These totals, plus another rain chance next week, should secure a spot as one of the wettest Aprils in Baton Rouge, in the past 100 years! We should be in the top five, possibly the top three by the end of the month.

Now that the bad weather is done, we will have a gradual clear up throughout the day, with warm highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night looks nice, clear skies, cool and dry, with lows in the mid 50s by daybreak Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, it should be an absolutely beautiful day with sunshine and highs near 80, with lower humidity.

The next rain chance in the extended forecast looks to be midweek, Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.

