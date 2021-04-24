Denham Springs brings back annual Spring Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual event was canceled last year, but with COVID restrictions loosening across the state, the town felt it was a perfect time to bring it back.
The festival featured live music, a variety of food and over 140 venders. Main Street Director of Denham Springs, Donna Jennings hopes the event will be the needed boost for many local businesses.
“We expect, number one that are merchants that have gone through the pandemic to have a fabulous day. Our venders that have been closed down for the same amount of time, they are selling, selling, selling and that’s what we want,” said Jennings.
Many others at the festival were glad to see the event come back.
“It’s really great just to be out here and be able to support the local bossiness and to be able to spend time together and love each other in our community. It’s always something I look forward to,” said Abigail Wallner.
Denham Springs plans to have more events like this in the future.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.