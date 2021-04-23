Saturday is Drug Take Back Day: where to find collection sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several departments are teaming up to keep drugs out of the wrong hands this weekend.
Saturday, April 24, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, where you can bring any expired, unused and unwanted medications to the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attorney General Landry’s Office has teamed up with several sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments, and area hospitals to help host drug take-back events organized by the Drug Enforcement Agency. These efforts provide people avenues for safe and proper disposal of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.
To find the list of DEA events with addresses and partnering law enforcement agencies, click here.
