No. 15 LSU drops the series opener 7-5 to No. 14 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped game one of the series to the Kentucky Wildcats to begin the weekend series at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.
The first game did not lack for home runs as both teams hit a combined four home runs for a total of 10 RBI including the go ahead grand slam by Kentucky (32-10, 7-9 SEC) in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Wildcats a 6-5 lead over LSU (26-15, 8-8 SEC).
The Tigers would get things started in the top of the second inning as Morgan Cummins would hit a two-run home run to left field to give LSU a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning Kentucky would cut the lead to 2-1 as they scored on an error and would later tie the game on a passed ball to make it 2-2.
LSU would retake the lead on a three-run home run by Georgia Clark to left field that bounced off the left fielders glove to make it 5-2.
After the grand slam by the Wildcats in the fifth they would add another run on a solo home run to make it 7-5.
LSU will look to even the series against Kentucky on Saturday, April 24 with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
