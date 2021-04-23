LSU beach volleyball takes down Missouri St. to advance in CCSA tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU beach volleyball team took down Missouri State, 4-1 on Friday, April 23.
The tournament is being played at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex, in Hunstville Alabama.
The Tigers will now wait and see the winner of the TCU vs. College of Charleston matchup. They will face the winner of that match.
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Grace Seits earned the first court for the Tigers on Court 3, 21-12 and 21-6. Moments later it was Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York who won on Court 5, 21-11 and 21-4.
Jess Lansma and Sydney Moore won in two sets, 21-13 and 21-11. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss
moved to 28-0 on the season as the CCSA Pair of the Year won, 21-6 and 21-10.
Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew struggled throughout their match to find a good rhythm and fell 21-19.
LSU 4, Missouri State 1
Kloth/Nuss (LSU) def. Garrett/Filipski (MSU): 21-6, 21-10
Cook/Tome (MSU) def. Coppola/Greene-Agnew (LSU): 21-5, 21-19
Seits/Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Davis/McAllen (MSU): 21-12, 21-6
Lansman/Moore (LSU) def. Jaime/Penick (MSU): 21-13, 21-11
Ordonez/York (LSU) def. Plessner/Galabova (MSU): 21-11, 21-4
