LSP: Troop A Troopers Investigate Two Separate Fatal Crashes

PLAQUEMINE, La. - Louisiana State Police investigated two separate fatal crashes in the Troop A area.
The first crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday on LA Hwy 405 (River Road) in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Shandrieka Taylor of Plaquemine.
According to LSP officials, initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Taylor was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 405 in a 2006 Honda Civic. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Taylor was pronounced deceased on the scene.
GONZALAS, La. - The second crash occurred shortly after 2:30 pm on Friday, on LA Hwy 621 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Raymond Dugas Jr. of Springfield.
According to LSP, initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dugas was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 621 in 2018 Jeep Compass. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep exited the left side of the roadway and struck a building.
Dugas was pronounced deceased on the scene.
