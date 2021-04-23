THE INVESTIGATORS: Use of force expert says more officers should be disciplined after elderly man tased in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A use of force expert with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience tells the 9News Investigators more officers should be held accountable after an elderly man was tased in Port Allen police custody. The graphic body camera video showing 67-year-old Izell Richardson, Jr. tased while in handcuffs is fueling reaction from all over and Andrew Scott with AJS Consulting says it is just plain wrong.
”This is clearly malicious in nature,” said Scott. “There was no reason under any circumstances for that man to be tasered.”
While most folks have been focused on what happened in the body camera video, Scott says he is more concerned about what did not happen. Neither one of the other officers at the scene stepped in as the brutality played out right in front of them.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the expert if he believes the other officers involved should be held accountable because they simply sat there and watched everything happen.
“Yes and this is what has caused law enforcement to lose some credibility if not a lot of credibility,” said Scott. “You may have one officer who goes rogue like this particular officer but then you have another officer who is witnessing it, doesn’t verbally object, doesn’t pull the guy back, doesn’t tell him to stop and so by his failure to say anything or to act, he’s actually complicit with the officer.”
Scott says every officer is trained in use of force and should recognize when one of their partners takes things too far. When they don’t step in, he says they too should face the consequences. In this case, while officer Nolan Dehon, III is staring at some serious charges, Scott believes the other officers need to be held accountable as well.
”Probably suspension of some kind of a written reprimand because you have to really hammer home the importance of other officers and their requirement to intervene on behalf of the suspect that’s being abused and if you don’t hammer that home, that behavior’s going to continue,” Scott added.
WAFB did reach out to the Port Allen Police Department to see if any other officers involved in Richardson’s arrest have been disciplined. So far, the agency has not responded.
