FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start; expect storms late Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday will start out fairly quiet, but numerous showers and t-storms will impact the area by late in the day and into tonight, with the potential for some of those storms to be strong to severe.
In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of the WAFB viewing area to a level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather late today into early Saturday. That enhanced risk extends from Lafayette through Baton Rouge to McComb, MS.
Damaging winds are the biggest concern in any stronger storms, but a few tornadoes and hail are also possible.
If you don’t already have it installed, this morning would be a good time to download our First Alert Weather App to keep up with the latest.
One other concern will be the potential for locally heavy rainfall. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has areas along and north of the state line outlined under a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding. Farther south, including metro Baton Rouge, a level 1/4 (marginal) risk is posted.
We are likely to see a north-to-south gradient of rain totals, with the heaviest expected near and north of the state line and significantly lower totals as you get closer to the coast.
The outlook as of Friday morning suggests that totals of 0.5″ to 1.0″ will be common around metro Baton Rouge, with locally higher amounts possible. Some areas near and north of the state line could see 2″ to 3″ of rain or more in the heavier storms.
Scattered storms will remain possible overnight into early Saturday morning as we await a cold front moving in from the west. But by daybreak on Saturday or shortly thereafter, the severe weather threat should start to shift east of metro Baton Rouge. And by Saturday afternoon, most of us should be dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We’ll then get to enjoy a run of mild and dry weather from Sunday into the early part of next week before rain chances return during the mid to latter part of the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.