Denham Springs store owners gear up for their annual spring festival after a year of cancelling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Festivals are coming back, in Denham Springs store owners prepare for their Spring Festival after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.
Festivals are making a comeback in the capitol region, and it’s finally a sign of relief for business owners and vendors. Douglas Ennis is making sure every brush stroke on his pieces look perfect for the Denham Springs Spring Festival tomorrow.
“We always look forward to Spring Fest, Fall Fest because I mean face it they got like 200 tents out here, they got 8-10,000 people everywhere. I am excited about it,” says Ennis.
This year there may not be as many tents or people in attendance, but folks around Denham Springs say it’s something to look forward to and to celebrate.
“Last year, when we cancelled our first festival, we were heartbroken because we knew that the people look forward to this, our shops look forward to this,” says Kim Bye, who is one of the coordinators for the festival.
“We’ve been missing it. We need it for stability, the parish needs it, the store owners need it, everybody needs it. Man, I mean this pandemic has been a crusher,” adds Ennis.
Even though the pandemic has put a damper on things, Ennis hasn’t stopped, and the best part of his job is seeing the excitement on his customers faces.
Those attending the festival are required to wear masks and socially distance.
