Crews two-run HR lifts LSU past No. 9 Ole Miss 5-4

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (23-14, 5-11 SEC) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to upset No. 9 Ole Miss 5-4 at Swazye Field in Oxford, Miss. to take game one of the series.
Dylan Crews hit the go ahead two-run home run to take a 5-4 lead over Ole Miss in the seventh.
Trailing 4-2 entering the seventh inning Giovanni DiGiacomo got things off with a double and later scored on a RBI single from Tre’ Morgan to make it 4-3.
Devin Fontenot pitched three innings and got the save against Ole Miss. Fontenot struck out five batters allowing two hits and worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth.
LSU got the scoring going in the top of the first when they took advantage of a throwing error to score the first run of the game, Cade Doughty reached first and Crews scored to take a 1-0 lead.
Jordan Thompson would drive in the second run of the inning with a RBI single to left field to take a 2-0 lead.
Ole Miss would answer in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to left center to make it 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth inning Ole Miss tied things with another solo home run to right center to make it 2-2.
Ole Miss would take a 4-2 lead on a two-run home run from Hayden Leatherwood to right field.
Landon Marceaux got the start for the Tigers and pitched 5.1 innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five batters.
Garrett Edwards (2-2) came into relief for Marceaux to finish the sixth inning.
The Tigers will look to take the series against Ole Miss on Friday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. AJ Labas is scheduled to get the start for LSU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.