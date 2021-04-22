Zurich Classic is back after a one year hiatus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Back in 2019 John Rahm and Ryan Palmer took home the trophy. 2020, no hardware was handed out due to COVID. In 2021, golf is back, and the fans are back.
“It really is. It came together well after missing last year. Then last week’s weather, and to be here in perfect weather. Everything is looking good,” said Fore Kids CEO Steve Worthy.
“People out and excited, yeah it’s nice to be back. I’ve never had a feeling like last year’s tournament. We were canceled. It’s tournament week, how are we not doing this. Our foundation members work so hard, and it’s a group that works hard, and like working together. So to not get this big group together to put on this tournament was awkward and strange. To have them all here, pulling together, doing all the things that need to be done. It’s been fun to see the group, get the band back together.”
The first round tees off Thursday morning. The tourney concludes on Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.