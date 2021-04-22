Man arrested in connection with 20 car burglaries in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with 20 vehicle burglaries near Denham Springs and Watson.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says Dustin Miller, 21, of Denham Springs, was arrested on Tuesday, April 20 after deputies executed a search warrant at Miller’s residence and on his vehicle and found several stolen items including firearms, money, speakers, glasses, and clothing.
Investigators say they also found the clothing Miller allegedly wore while committing the burglaries.
Ard says Miller is accused of burglarizing 20 vehicles throughout the parish. The burglaries were reported between April 16 and April 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff says deputies believe Miller burglarized 12 vehicles in the GreyStone subdivision and surrounding area, one vehicle in the Easterly Lake subdivision, three vehicles in the Cypress Park subdivision, and four vehicles in the area of Burgess Road.
The areas where the vehicles were allegedly burglarized are near Denham Springs and Watson.
Miller was booked Tuesday on two felony charges of burglary from a vehicle. Ard says deputies are still actively investigating the case and more charges against Miller are possible along with the arrest of other individuals.
Investigators say most of the vehicles were unlocked when they were burglarized and recommend residents remove all valuables from their vehicles before locking them all.
Deputies also recommend if your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
They also recommend, if you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles.
Residents can report any suspicious activity to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 ext. 1.
