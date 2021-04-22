La. NAACP wants police reform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana NAACP wants body cameras on every single officer and he wants the way officers are trained to change.
“I think there needs to a shift away from this idea of rigorous law and order and an idea toward safety and security,“ said Pastor Fred Jeff Smith of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Both Smith and Mike McClanahan, head of Louisiana NAACP, say the changes can’t happen until the powers that be are willing to have a conversation about police reform.
“The bell is being rung,” said McClanahan. “It’s time for some serious action.”
“In my opinion, you need to see some changes in the legislature,” Smith added.
“See, these bad apples rely on, ‘Oh well, this is how I was trained.’ Someone trained them dirty and so, they live by dirty rules. Get rid of that dirty training and those dirty rules, then you have plenty of guys that want to do right. If they don’t want to be retrained, get rid of them,” McClanahan explained.
A task force on police de-escalation was commissioned by the legislature last year after George Floyd was killed. Members have put forth 18 recommendations that are currently in the Capitol.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.