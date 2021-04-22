FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start leads to a pleasant afternoon; highs in the low 70s

The good news is that rain amounts should be manageable for most of us with this next system. A north-to-south gradient of rain totals appears likely, with the heaviest rains expected north of Baton Rouge and lighter totals closer to the coast. Rain amounts should average 0.25″ to 0.75″ near and south of the interstates, with totals of 0.75″ to 1.50″+ near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.