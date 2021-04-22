FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start leads to a pleasant afternoon; highs in the low 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Near record low temperatures this morning will give way to a mild and pleasant afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Increasing cloud cover tonight, along with winds that will gradually shift around to the east and southeast will lead to a milder start on Friday morning, with lows in the mid 50s.
Friday should start out generally dry, but scattered showers and t-storms will be possible by the afternoon as a warm front lifts inland.
Rain chances trend higher Friday night into early Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong to severe storms Friday into the first half of Saturday.
The outlook as of Thursday morning shows a level 1/5 (marginal) risk to level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather across the area from Friday into Saturday morning. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest concerns from any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
The good news is that rain amounts should be manageable for most of us with this next system. A north-to-south gradient of rain totals appears likely, with the heaviest rains expected north of Baton Rouge and lighter totals closer to the coast. Rain amounts should average 0.25″ to 0.75″ near and south of the interstates, with totals of 0.75″ to 1.50″+ near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.
Weather should improve for most of us by Saturday afternoon, with a beautiful close to the weekend expected on Sunday. Plenty of sun is in the forecast for the final Sunday in April, with a morning start in the mid 50s and highs near 80 degrees.
Looking ahead, good rain chances are expected to return by the mid part of next week in association with our next cold front.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.