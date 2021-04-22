EBR School Board decides on start date for students, other calendar dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday, April 22, to choose the date for students to get back to classes after the summer break.
Students will return to school on Wednesday, August 11. Teachers will be back in the classroom on Monday, August 2.
The vote was 7-2.
Fall Break will be October 8-11 and Spring Break will be April 12-18.
The school board also eliminated all early release days for the year and the last day of school was only pushed back by one day (May 20 instead of May 19).
The last day for teachers will be May 23 instead of May 20.
The initial “Smart Start” plan to make up ground lost from the pandemic, announced by Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse on March 31, had students returning on July 28 and teachers on July 19. However, there were concerns from parents, teachers, and even board members about the early start.
More than 500 teachers were out on Monday, April 12, some of them joining a “sickout” protest of the first plan.
A series of town hall meetings allowed parents and teachers to express their grievances to Narcisse about the plan. They continued to voice opposition to the plan at the school board meeting on April 15.
School officials then made a survey available for parents, teachers, and others to fill out with options to start the school year on August 9, August 11, or no preference.
