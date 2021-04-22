Drew Brees opens up about retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees walked into the TPC Louisiana Wednesday looking like a guy that enjoying his retirment.
Brees teamed up with his now former head coach Sean Payton for the Zurich Classic Pro-Am. They’ve played in this event multiple times over the years. But this will be the first one where Brees won’t be back as Saints starting quarterback.
" I know I’ll miss it,” Brees said. “Honestly it’s a big reason why I took the opportunity to sign with NBC, be a broadcaster for Notre Dame games for Mike Tirico and do the in-studio work for Football Night in America to stay connected with the game, to stay connected with the coaches and the players and all those relationships I’ve been able to build over the years. But also a way to fill that void that I know will come.”
The decision to retire after twenty seasons was an easy one for Brees. In fact, he’d been contemplating it for a while.
“This has been something that’s been on my radar the last few years,” Brees told reporters. “ It’s not like you just wake up one day and say ‘I think I’m going to retire.’ These have been conversations in my house with my wife and my mentors and I think it’s like once you make the decision that you’re going then you’re all in, right?”
That’s why he gave it one more run in 2020, but last season was a grind. Brees admitted their road win in Detroit was the only game all season he felt good healthwise. Brees said he dealt with a torn plantar fascia, a shoulder injury, broken ribs, a punctured lung and an abdominal issue that prevented him from being his best self and impacted his play on the field.
“Everything for you kind of narrows. I can’t make that throw, I can’t make that throw. So what’s now in my toolbox?” Brees said. “It’s harder to play the game that way. It is, and yet you still got to find a way to get it done.”
No one found more ways to get it done in black and gold than Brees. But now it’s someone else’s turn to take over.
