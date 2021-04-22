Detectives search for man wanted by EBRSO, BRPD on burglary and other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two law enforcement agencies are searching for Reginald Whitfield Jr., who is wanted on burglary and other charges.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Whitfield, 22, is wanted on charges of simple burglary (2 counts), theft, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple criminal damage to property.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is also looking for him on multiple burglary charges.
Whitfield is described as 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App. Remember that you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
