BRG offering weekend mammograms at Ascension hospital
Mammogram (Source: FILE PHOTO)
By Cali Hubbard | April 22, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:49 AM

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will begin offering weekend screening mammograms starting Saturday, April 24, at its Ascension hospital.

The hospital is located at 14105 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville. The Ascension hospital will offer 3D mammograms on Saturdays. They said they’re using technology to detect potential cancers earlier and with less radiation exposure.

The hospital also has a 24/7 emergency room, primary care and OB/GYN services, physical therapy, and lab services.

For more information or to schedule a mammogram, click here or call (225) 763-4631.

BRG offers mammography at four locations, including Ascension, Bluebonnet, Mid City and O’Neal Lane.

Health experts recommend mammograms for women 40 and older and for younger women who have a known increased risk of breast cancer.

