Baton Rouge bars offering free shots of booze if you get a Moderna vaccine
Participating bars include Fred’s, Reggie’s, The House, Mike’s, JL’s Place. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Bria Gremillion | April 22, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those in the 225 area who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a shot-for-shot deal in the Capital City happening this week.

Several Baton Rouge bars are teaming up with Healthcare company, Relief to roll out the “Shots for Shots” campaign.

At their Tigerland site on Thursday, April 22 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., those who register to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine will also become eligible to get a free drink.

Participating bars include Fred’s, Reggie’s, The House, Mike’s, JL’s Place.

On Friday, April 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the campaign continues at MidTapBR.

