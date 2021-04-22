Ascension, Livingston parishes reopening waterways to recreational traffic April 23

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Both Ascension and Livingston parishes will reopen all waterways to recreational traffic beginning at 8 a.m on Friday, April 23.
The two parishes closed waterways to recreational traffic on Thursday, April 15 due to rising waters resulting from heavy rainfall last week.
Officials say while river gauges show water levels below flood stages, they are asking residents to be mindful of creating wakes near homes and camps along the bank.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.