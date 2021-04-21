Undefeated SU Rocket League advances to SWAC championship in first year of program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Undefeated in the regular season, the Southern University Jaguars are headed to the SWAC Rocket League Championships.
Currently the second seed in the tournament, the Jags defeated No. 4 Texas Southern to advance to the finals.
The team will face Alabama A&M on Saturday, April 24. You can watch the action live on Twitch here.
The Rocket League team is lead by Captain Charles Causey (Duckies2), and includes the long-time duos team of Noland Johnson (WeTheBest1738), and Karreem Upshaw (Averypickles).
“I’m super excited for my Rocket League team,” Head Coach Christopher Turner says. “Charles has been a great team captain. Noland and Kareem have been 2v2 teammates for some time. Together, I feel like I’m coaching the Nets big three. To be competing for a SWAC championship in the first year of the program is a statement.”
Coach Turner says although his team is the underdogs, they are focused on winning on a game-by-game basis.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.