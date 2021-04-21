Undefeated SU Rocket League advances to SWAC championship in first year of program

Undefeated SU Rocket League advances to SWAC championship in first year of program
Undefeated in the regular season, the Southern University Jaguars are headed to the SWAC Rocket League Championships. (Source: Submitted photo)
By Mykal Vincent | April 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Undefeated in the regular season, the Southern University Jaguars are headed to the SWAC Rocket League Championships.

Currently the second seed in the tournament, the Jags defeated No. 4 Texas Southern to advance to the finals.

The team will face Alabama A&M on Saturday, April 24. You can watch the action live on Twitch here.

The Rocket League team is lead by Captain Charles Causey (Duckies2), and includes the long-time duos team of Noland Johnson (WeTheBest1738), and Karreem Upshaw (Averypickles).

“I’m super excited for my Rocket League team,” Head Coach Christopher Turner says. “Charles has been a great team captain. Noland and Kareem have been 2v2 teammates for some time. Together, I feel like I’m coaching the Nets big three. To be competing for a SWAC championship in the first year of the program is a statement.”

Coach Turner says although his team is the underdogs, they are focused on winning on a game-by-game basis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.