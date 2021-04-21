Uber reminds drivers, riders of face mask policy as COVID vaccinations increase

SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - The rideshare company Uber has issued a reminder to both riders and drivers about its mask-wearing policy as more and more people begin to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the U.S.
A federal mandate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires travels to wear a face mask. Uber says if riders want to use their service they will have to wear a mask.
“As people begin to get vaccinated and life starts to return to normal - they might think wearing a mask is unnecessary. But we want riders to know that if they want to ride in an Uber, masks are still required,” the company said in a statement issued to drivers on Wednesday, April 21.
Uber has instructed all of its drivers to
- Keep doors locked until the driver has verified that the riders are wearing a mask.
- Do not start the trip until the rider(s) have a mask on.
- Use “No face cover or mask” cancellation if any riders are not wearing a mask.
During the trip Uber recommends drivers:
- Remind the rider(s) of the company’s mask policy.
- Tell them they’re putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk if they’re not wearing a mask.
- Ask the rider(s) to get out at a safe location if they refuse to comply with the mask requirement.
Uber says it’s developed these driver safety tips after asking 2,500 active drivers in top cities in the US about how they handle riders who violate the mask policy.
The surveys were conducted in Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, DC, Boston, Minneapolis, and Tampa.
