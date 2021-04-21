Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre was recovered from the capsized Seacor Power lift vessel.
Pitre, of St. Mary Parish, is the sixth man to be recovered. Seven crew members remain missing as divers continue search efforts inside the vessel.
Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles.
Still missing are Dylan Daspit, Chaz Morales, Jay Guevara, Jason Krell, and Gregory Walcott, and Darren Encalade.
A spokesman for the NTSB says the investigation into what happened could take 12-24 months to complete.
The other men recovered have been identified as 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans, 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La., 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville, and 36-year-old Lawrence Warren.
