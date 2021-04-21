Kenneth Gleason’s phone records place him in the area of Donald Smarts murder and show searches for Nazi’s and genocide

The phone records, which were the center of most of Wednesday, April 21 testimony, also indicated Gleason was in the area of Alaska Street at the same time Donald Smart was killed. According to an FBI agent called to testify, Gleason’s cell phone pinged off a cell tower nearest to the crime scene at the same time Smart was gunned down. The agent testified this was the only time Gleason’s phone was in that area in the last 45 days.