FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder start to the day despite plenty of sunshine
By Spencer Chrisman | April 21, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dry cold front that moved through the area overnight will result in a noticeable cool down today. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s, with a healthy northerly breeze adding to the coolness.

Clear skies and light winds tonight into Thursday morning will have us flirting with record lows. Morning temps will start out in the low to mid 40s on Thursday, but after the rather cool start, a beautiful afternoon can be expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Weather goes downhill on Friday as a storm system approaches the area from the west. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by Friday afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts inland. One or two strong storms is not out of the question.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will remain possible from Friday night into at least the first part of Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 (marginal) to level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted around the area.

While we certainly don’t need any additional rainfall, this next storm system should move through quickly enough to avoid a widespread flood threat. Rain totals are expected to average 0.5″ to 1.5″ across most of the area.

Beautiful weather returns on Sunday in the wake of that cold front and should continue into Monday of next week. It looks like good rain chances will return by the mid part of next week.

