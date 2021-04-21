District attorney, shooting victims raise awareness about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings over the past few days that left multiple people dead and several others injured.
“We had a rough year last year in 2020 and it looks like it’s really, right now, 2020 all over again,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.
Those crimes mark the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The week, led by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, along with law enforcement agencies and victim advocacy groups, raises awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduces the community to the important resources and services available.
According to officials, there are too many times when victims feel as if they have no place to turn. One shooting victim shared those exact thoughts. Due to an open court case, his name or details about the incident cannot be shared.
“These nerves, this pain, it’ll never go away,” the man said. “I’ll just have to suck it up and not give up and this’ll be it, so I thought.”
Moore said the first step is building trust between law enforcement and the community to make sure this information gets in the right hands.
“The whole system is really built on trust and obviously, we’ve had significant issues with trust and the relationships we’ve had with our community and our victims will not come forward and they do not want police help unless they have trust,” Moore explained.
According to a recent survey, there were 5.4 million violent crimes in 2019 involving people 12 or older.
Moore said most people don’t know about the help that’s out there either before or after they’re hurt.
The Louisiana Crime Victims Reparations Fund helps innocent people and their families when they have no other means of paying for the financial cost of crime. The fund is administered by the Crime Victims Reparations Board under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.
“I just thought I’d never be, or let me say, forever be limited. But now, I got resources, helpful resources, and good information,” the shooting victim added.
He said the help he’s received has been life-changing.
“Mentally, it made me a lot stronger. Physically, with me being injured, yes, it injured me badly, but mentally, it made me so much stronger to deal with the stresses of life,” he explained.
Moore said the work doesn’t end when this awareness week comes to a close. He said their efforts must continue.
“We want to engage with them. We want to help them and let them know that we’re not sitting stuffy in an office and have letters and words and phrases that we say but that we have real help for real people that are very injured,” Moore pointed out.
