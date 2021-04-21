Dawson Odums introduced as new head coach at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (WAFB) - Within the blink of an eye, Southern head coach Dawson Odums left the Jags and was formally introduced at his new gig.
“I’m prideful, I’m grateful, I’m thankful to be the head football coach at Norfolk State University,” said Odums.
However, the man who coached the blue and gold for nine seasons still had plenty of love to give to the Jags.
“And I wish them nothing but the best. And I wish them all the success because they’re like sons to me. And I really, really, really love them. And I appreciate their time and appreciation. But the next guy is going to get a good football team,” Odums added.
Odums spent nine years on The Bluff. He won the SWAC once and the SWAC West four times. He posted a stellar conference record of 53-18.
