BRPD looking for two vehicles involved in hit and run crash that killed Southern University student

“Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of student Q’Ryon Williams, who died Tuesday as a result of being in a fatal hit-and-run vehicular crash on April 17. The Baton Rouge Police Department is in charge of this off-campus incident, which occurred near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard. Police believe two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 1992-1999 C1500 Chevrolet Truck/Suburban and a 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BRPD at 225-389-7819.”