Strawberry-balsamic flatbread

Let dough stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl, combine jam and vinegar. Set aside. Place dough onto a large baking sheet and stretch dough into a 17″ x 8″ rectangle. Spread pesto over dough in a thin layer, leaving a ½-inch border. Sprinkle evenly with chicken, strawberries, onions and goat cheese. Bake 10–15 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown. Top with basil and arugula then drizzle with jam mixture. Garnish with pecans and mint. Enjoy.