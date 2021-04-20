Strawberry-balsamic flatbread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of the year where you can find fresh strawberry stands lining the side of the roads in Louisiana! We paired these sweet berries with tangy goat cheese then enhanced with balsamic sauce and fresh herbs. You got the perfect spring snack that will please the whole family!
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 4–6 Servings
Ingredients:
1 (16-ounce) package prepared pizza dough
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
2 tbsps strawberry jam
2 tbsps balsamic vinegar
½ cup pesto
1 cup chopped Rotisserie chicken
½ cup thinly sliced red onions
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
½ cup fresh basil leaves
1 cup young arugula leaves
¼ cup chopped roasted pecans, optional
mint leaves for garnish, optional
Method:
Let dough stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. In a small bowl, combine jam and vinegar. Set aside. Place dough onto a large baking sheet and stretch dough into a 17″ x 8″ rectangle. Spread pesto over dough in a thin layer, leaving a ½-inch border. Sprinkle evenly with chicken, strawberries, onions and goat cheese. Bake 10–15 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown. Top with basil and arugula then drizzle with jam mixture. Garnish with pecans and mint. Enjoy.
