Spicy Lamb Stew on Rigatoni Pasta

In a 5-quart Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until fat is rendered, stirring often. Add lamb, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes or until meat is browned. Stir in onions, bell peppers and minced garlic. Cook over medium heat 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring occasionally. Deglaze pan with red wine and simmer until evaporated, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Add tomatoes, stock, carrots, bay leaf, red pepper and basil. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until lamb is tender, stirring occasionally. Use additional stock as necessary to retain consistency. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Stir in green onions and parsley then discard bay leaf. Serve stew hot over cooked rigatoni. Garnish with Parmesan or Romano cheese.