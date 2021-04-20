Spicy Lamb Stew on Rigatoni Pasta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lamb was eaten most often by the English who settled in the Felicianas north of St. Francisville, La. This meat, normally prepared in the spring, has become a favorite delicacy throughout Cajun country.
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 6–8 Servings
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless lamb shoulder, (¾-inch) cubed
1 pound rigatoni pasta, cooked
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ pound chopped bacon
1½ cups diced onions
¾ cup diced red bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
¾ cup dry red wine
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 cup chicken stock or broth
1 cup diced carrots
1 bay leaf
½ tsp crushed red pepper
2 tbsps chopped basil
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
Parmesan or Romano cheese for garnish
Method:
In a 5-quart Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until fat is rendered, stirring often. Add lamb, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes or until meat is browned. Stir in onions, bell peppers and minced garlic. Cook over medium heat 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are softened, stirring occasionally. Deglaze pan with red wine and simmer until evaporated, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Add tomatoes, stock, carrots, bay leaf, red pepper and basil. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until lamb is tender, stirring occasionally. Use additional stock as necessary to retain consistency. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Stir in green onions and parsley then discard bay leaf. Serve stew hot over cooked rigatoni. Garnish with Parmesan or Romano cheese.
