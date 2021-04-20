REPORT: Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After nine season as the head football coach for the Southern Jaguars Dawson Odums will be heading to Norfolk State to be come the next head football coach for the Spartans, a Norfolk, Virginia TV station reports.
Odums has just completed his ninth season at the helm for the Jaguars and has complied an overall record of 59-30 and a 50-12 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. He led Southern to four SWAC West Division titles in 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019 and a SWAC Championship in 2013.
He has been apart of the Jags coaching staff since 2011 when he served as an assistant coach until 2012 and then was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.