Outpouring of support for families impacted by the Seacor Power lift boat disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s been an outpouring of support for the families of those impacted by the Seacor Power lift boat disaster.
Hillary Danos with the Lafourche Parish based nonprofit, “Bless Your Heart” says within 30 minutes of a Facebook post about the Seacor Power they were able to raise $7,000. And, the donations continue to pour in. As of this morning, Danos says they had raised over $17,000. $8,000 of that was given to the United Cajun Navy for fuel costs as they search for the missing.
“The families, they had contacted the United Cajun Navy to do their own private search and rescue and they had three planes that were donated but unfortunately the cost of fuel is really expensive,” said Danos.
If you are interested in helping, you can donate to “Bless Your Heart” via paypal at blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com or via Venmo at @blessyourheartnonprofit.
