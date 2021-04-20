Outpouring of support for families impacted by the Seacor Power lift boat disaster

Hillary Danos with the Lafourche Parish based nonprofit, “Bless Your Heart” says within 30 minutes of a Facebook post about the Seacor Power they were able to raise $7,000. And, the donations continue to pour in. As of this morning, Danos says they had raised over $17,000. $8,000 of that was given to the United Cajun Navy for fuel costs as they search for the missing.