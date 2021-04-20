NFL player Aldon Smith wanted in connection with assault in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for NFL player Aldon Smith who is accused of assaulting a man in Chalmette.
Deputies responded to a call for medical assistance Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Paul Drive. When they arrived at the location, they spoke to a man who told them that he had been assaulted by an acquaintance earlier while outside of the French Press Coffee House in the 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive.
The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Smith.
Once arrested, Smith will be booked with second degree battery.
Smith currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks and resides in Oakland, California. It is believed that Smith has family in the New Orleans area.
Anyone who has information about the incident or Smith’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.