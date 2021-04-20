Man seen in video being kicked, punched by police in Minden remains hospitalized at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Investigates team is digging into an incident involving the Minden Police Department after videos surfaced on Facebook of a man being kicked and punched by officers while lying on the ground.
Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron has confirmed the man involved in the incident, Robby Bailey, was transported to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport following his encounter with police. His condition is currently unknown. As of Friday afternoon (April 16), he remains hospitalized.
According to family members, they were unaware Bailey was taken to the medical facility, saying officials were “still not telling them anything.”
Two witnesses KSLA spoke with, who did not want to be identified, say they saw Bailey being punched and kicked as some bystanders told police Bailey had a seizure. Both witnesses say while Bailey was on the ground, they did not see him resist, swing his arms, fight back, or yell.
Family members say the small boy who can be seen in the videos standing nearby is Bailey’s grandson; he’s in 3rd grade and lives with autism. Family members say Bailey was walking the boy to school when the incident happened and that the boy is traumatized by what he saw Thursday morning. He did not return to school Friday, they say.
