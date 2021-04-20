LSU baseball blanks the Warhawks 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers shutout Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday, April 20 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field 5-0. The Tigers scored five runs on 11 hits in the victory.
On the season the Tigers are now 9-0 against in-state opponents with four games remaining on the schedule against Louisiana schools.
The Tigers (22-14, 4-11 SEC) used a total of eight pitchers in the shutout win, their fourth of the season. The pitching staff combined for seven strike outs, allowing seven hits and no runs, but they did walk seven batters.
Freshman Tre’ Morgan got things started with a one out double in the bottom of the third inning and would later score on a RBI single from Cade Doughty his 38th of the season to make it 1-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning LSU would add another run as Giovanni DiGiacomo would score on a RBI single from Alex Milazzo to make it 2-0.
Dylan Crews continued things for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning as he led off with a double to right center. Gavin Dugas would follow with his 38th RBI of the season, to tie him with Doughty for the team lead, with a single to right field to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0.
LSU would continue their scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded Milazzo would reach on a RBI fielders choice to make it 4-0 and another run would score on an error to make it 5-0.
The Tigers will return back to Southeastern Conference play as they take on Ole Miss on the road in Oxford, Miss. First game of the series will be on Thursday, April 22 with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
