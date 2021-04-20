Lawmakers aim to restore trust in elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With about half the country’s trust in our voting system shaken, lawmakers here in Louisiana are looking to restore that trust in our state’s elections with a new bill.
“Senate bill 221 is the voting systems bill that I believe will provide a much more open, transparent, fair, and accountable process for procuring voting systems”, said Senator Sharon Hewitt who authored the bill.
Senator Hewitt’s bill would establish what she calls oversight committees to review how our state purchases our voting machines. They would also set state standards for how election results are to be monitored and counted.
“The idea of a commission like this is not new, it is done in other states”, said Hewitt.
The bill also instructs those standards to be put into effect by the secretary of state.
“I was elected on a promise of procuring new technology to replace our 30-year-old fleet of voting machines”, said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Several concerned citizens showed up to share their support of the bill but oppose the dominion voting systems, which provide our states voting machines. They claim paper ballots are the best solution to ensure the public’s trust, at times getting emotional.
“If we do not have that assurance, we do not have a country”, said one citizen.
“And I just don’t see where there’s concern because our one vote, one right, our constitutional commitment, our constitution is being violated”, said another.
Another issue the public had was that the oversight committees would be stacked with politicians and bureaucrats and not enough experts who deal with cybersecurity for a living. Saying that this bill is a step in the right direction, but for now, it’s just not enough.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.