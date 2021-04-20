La. officials react to Derek Chauvin verdict

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday, April 20, of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, people started giving their reactions and some of those came from Louisiana officials.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:
“The conviction of Derek Chauvin will never fully repair the damage caused by his unwarranted injustice against George Floyd, but the verdict has exemplified that we can only move forward when we address the mistreatment of marginalized communities at the hands of those sworn to protect them.
Today’s verdict does bring accountability. We must continue to work towards a community dedicated to justice through transparency and accountability. We must continue to close the gap between law enforcement and our community. We must continue to build stronger institutions while building public trust.
My prayer is this is a step towards healing, but most of all a message that all men must be treated equally. It is at this time I ask all of you to join me in offering my continued sympathy and prayers to the family of George Floyd, and to all who have been waiting for justice and closure for far too long.”
