Kenneth Gleason’s red Ford Focus focal point in day five in Gleason’s double murder trial

While Gleason’s car became the focal point in his trial on Tuesday, April 20 the state also introduced body camera footage from a responding officer. The video, which was extremely graphic, showed Smart’s bullet-riddled body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of Alaska St. near LSU. Smart, who was still breathing when officers arrived, died shortly after paramedics arrived. In the video, the officer can be heard saying a witness told him a white man in a red car was seen driving away. He also said that the witness told him the suspect appeared to shoot Smart from his car, then walk to him and continue shooting him while standing over Smart.