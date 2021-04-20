FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy start to the day with mild temps expected by the afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some early clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will slide through the area late tonight, but with a very dry atmosphere in place, no rainfall is expected.
In the wake of tonight’s front, a reinforcing shot of cooler air settles in for a couple of days. Wednesday starts out in the upper 40s, with highs expected to be more than 10 degrees below normal, only reaching the upper 60s.
Thursday will be our coolest morning of the week as lows dip into the mid 40s around metro Baton Rouge and low 40s north of the Capital City. We’ll get to enjoy one more beautiful day on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
Weather goes downhill on Friday as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the second half of the day. Additional showers and thunderstorms can be expected into at least the first half of Saturday as a cold front moves in from the west.
A few strong to severe storms also appear possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for parts of the area on both Friday and Saturday. Rain totals this weekend are expected to average 0.5″ to 2.0″, with locally higher amounts possible.
The rains should exit by late Saturday, leaving us with a much nicer second half of the weekend. Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mild and mainly dry weather will persist into the first part of next week before rain chances return by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
