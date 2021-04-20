Efforts underway to get more vaccinated at new EBR mass vaccination site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An extremely low turnout at the new mass vaccination site in East Baton Rouge may be a growing concern as we try to put an end to COVID-19.
The Bon Carre Business Center vaccination site started Friday in partnership with the White House administration.
Officials are trying to give out 3,000 vaccines a day, but aren’t reaching that number. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the goal is to give free vaccinations to anyone and everyone who wants them.
She’s assuring you that everyone involved, including FEMA, the Louisiana Department of Health, Marines and more, is providing you a safe environment for you to get the vaccine.
“We have the opportunity to give 3,000 vaccines a day,” said Mayor Broome. “We have not reached that yet. Rain is not a good compliment to a site and getting people out. And of course, this week, I would say, would be a more elevated level of information around the vaccine.”
Broome said the site will be staying open until the early evening because they know some people work 9-5. This allows you to get to the Business Center to get vaccinated.
There will be various incentives throughout the process, including free bus transportation with CATS and two free roundtrip rides with Uber. The Mayor said the biggest one is the percentage and likelihood of you getting COVID-19 going down to almost nothing compared to not having the vaccine.
“I don’t want people to get hung up on a number,” said Mayor Broome. “What I want people to do is to understand that the importance of getting vaccinated. We want to remove any concerns people have by answering questions around the vaccination.”
