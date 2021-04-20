EBR Schools asking parents to weigh in on ‘Smart Start’ plan

East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are trying to decide when students will return to school after summer break. (Source: WHSV)
By WAFB Staff | April 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents in East Baton Rouge Parish were contacted by school officials through various ways to encourage them to fill out a survey about the “Smart Start” plan.

The survey will close on Wednesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. It gives parents the options of preferred start dates on August 9, August 11, or no preference. A plan has not yet been decided on. The board will decide on a plan during its meeting on Thursday, April 22.

EBRPSS said it has been working since its last board meeting to collect input from the community about the 2021-2022 school year calendar.

Officials added they have been thinking of creative ways to put extra instructional time into the calendar that would allow for the school year to start in August and came up with four options.

Officials are meeting with councils of principals, teachers, students, and parents to select the favorite options. They stated the results of the survey will help them understand what members of the community prefer.

