Assumption police searching for man wanted for murder

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide on Violet Street Friday, April 16.
The Sheriff’s Office secured arrest warrants charging Ronald J. Vallejo with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
Travin K. Smith, 30, was fatally shot in the shooting in the 100 block of Violet Street. Two other victims were transported to area hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries, according to APSO.
Detectives determined that Ronald J. Vallejo had shot the three victims and then left the area. Detectives are investigating a possible motive for the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.
APSO urges the general public to not approach Vallejo as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office believes that this incident was isolated and not a random shooting.
