25-year-old male killed in shooting on Napoleon Street, two others injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 19 around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue.
According to BRPD, George Stevenson, 25, was observed in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds, he late succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Two male passengers, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, also sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The two were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
