Shreveport has seen 3 mass shootings so far in 2021; La. ranks highest in the country for rate of gun injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mass shooting is defined as four or more people (excluding the gunman) being injured or killed in an incident. So far in 2021, Shreveport has seen three mass shootings, the most of any city in Louisiana.
In an average year in Louisiana, more than 500 people are killed with firearms, which is the second highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to everytown.org. Louisiana also has the highest rate of gun injuries from assaults and police shootings of any state in the U.S. That information comes from the CDC.
From 2016 to 2020, Louisiana averaged 19 mass shootings per year, says gunviolencearchive.org. During that same time period, Shreveport saw an average of two mass shootings per year, with a total of four people killed and 48 injured.
So far in 2021, the State of Louisiana has experienced 11 mass shootings; Shreveport has more than any other city in the state. Baton Rouge and New Orleans each have two so far. In Shreveport’s mass shootings so far in 2021, two people have died and 14 have been injured, according to gunviolencearchive.org.
MASS SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT IN 2021
MASS SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT FROM 2016 TO 2021
