5 shooting victims show up at Shreveport hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Five shooting victims have shown up at Shreveport hospitals, a police spokesman confirms.
Their arrival at Ochsners LSU Health and other hospitals is in connection with a shooting on Hearne Avenue reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Police have 21 units on the scene between Emery Street and Merwin streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Authorities say they were responding to reports of traffic congestion in the area when the gunfire erupted.
Now multiple evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot of a medical office in the 3800 block of Hearne.
The Fire Department still has two units on a medical emergency on Hearne between Merwin and Claiborne Avenue.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
