Shooting on Myrtle St. leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Myrtle Street on Monday, April 19, around 9 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers arrived on the scene to find one person dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Another victim was shot but is expected to survive.
Names have not been released.
It’s still very early in the investigation and police are asking for any information that can help them find a suspect.
Call BRPD at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 if you know anything about the shooting.
