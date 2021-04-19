The perfect day for grad photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alisha Jarrett waited nearly a year to get her graduation pictures taken.
“It’s a sigh of relief because I waited for almost a year. I never really got to walk across the stage in May. So, taking the pictures kinda gave me the opportunity to feel like I graduated,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett graduated from Southern University in 2020, but the pandemic put her plans to a halt.
With things finally getting back to normal, Jarrett hired Kimani Alexander, owner of K. Alexander Images, to take her pictures.
“To capture the moments of life of the family member, whoever it is, is like a celebration,” Alexander said. “It’s about putting a smile on their face at the end of the day.”
With graduation right around the corner, Alexander said this is the busiest time of the year. While COVID derailed many businesses last year, Alexander says the pandemic did not slow him down.
“Last year during the pandemic, I never stopped. When everything was closed, I was still going. I kept the faith. I kept the drive.”
Now that Jarrett finally got her graduation pictures taken. She says she is now looking forward to earning her doctorate.
