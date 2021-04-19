MISSING: BRPD searches for woman last seen Sunday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman believed to suffer from mental illness.
Police said Debra Militello, 58, was last seen on Dallas Drive on Sunday, April 18, around 10 p.m. They added the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.
Militello is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.
She was last seen wearing brown scrub pants, a white shirt with blue and red stripes, grey shoes, and carrying a brown purse.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.
