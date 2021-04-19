Marceaux earns National Player of the Week honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s ace Landon Marceaux was named one of the National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper on Monday, April 19.
Marceaux was magnificent in the Tigers opening series 5-1 win over No. 5 South Carolina on Thursday, April 15. On the mound he threw seven innings of shutout baseball allowing just three hits and striking out a career high 12 batters.
Since the injury to starting pitcher Jaden Hill, Marceaux has risen to the challenge and on the season has a 1.65 ERA ranking him No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference to go along with 67 total strikeouts, No. 7 in the SEC over 54.2 innings of work.
He has held opposing batters to just a .186 batting average and ranks No. 4 in the conference in innings pitched.
Marceaux’s previous career high in strikeouts came against UT San Antonio on March 13 when he struck out 11.
The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, April 20 against Louisiana-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. and will return to SEC play on Thursday, April 22 as they travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss.
