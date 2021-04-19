Four LSU gymnasts combine for eight All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four LSU gymnasts combined to earn eight Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-America honors after top-eight finishes at NCAA Championships on Friday, April 16.
A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top-eight in the rankings of either semifinal. For LSU Haleigh Bryant, Oliva Dunne, Kiya Johnson and Alyona Shchennikova combined to earn those All-American honors. The school now has earned 282 regular season and meet honors in school history.
Bryant, who won the NCAA vault title after a 9.975 on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas led the way with honors on beam, vault and the all-around. She has earned six total All-America honors in her freshman campaign for the Tigers. Bryant also became the school’s 16th NCAA title and became the second freshman in school history to win an award.
Johnson the sophomore from Dallas, Tx. added three All-American honors as well in vault, beam, and the all-around to her career total now sitting eight honors. She scored a 9.95 on vault, 9.8875 on beam and 39.600 in the all-around.
Dunne and Shchennikova earned honors on bars in their first NCAA Championship meet with a score of 9.90. It marked the first honor for Dunne and second for Shchennikova.
